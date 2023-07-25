FIRST LOOK: January 2014 Original Series Art Prints

Which of your December TOS Art Print elicited the strongest response -- and what was your sense of why it did so?ORTIZ: My guess would be "The Changeling." That's the episode that most Trek fans consider the basis for Star Trek: The Motion Picture. Your art for “The Gallileo Seven” is very stark, just a few colors and a lot of white space. Take us through your inspirations and design choices for this piece.ORTIZ: It's been compared to an episode of Lost in Space, where the Robinson family encounters a giant cyclops. That's actually because the Star Trek episode brings back memories of the Lost in Space model kit that I had as a kid, which is what the poster is based on. “The Enemy Within” has a "mirror" feel to it and also a Russian sensibility. First, are we right about that? And second, break down the graphics for us.ORTIZ: Yes, this image is Russian-inspired. There's not a lot going on in this one. I did mirror the image. But it's the mirrored font that really makes this one unique from the rest. “Wolf in the Fold” is particularly vivid and busy, and it has a horror movie poster feel to it. What were you aiming for with this design?ORTIZ: This one was inspired by the horror movies of the 40's through 60's. I wanted more of a "B" movie feel for it, rather than a very detailed illustration from the Universal movies.What compelled you to include James Doohan's name in the credits? And did you have to lobby to be able to show the dead body and/or the knife plunged into it?ORTIZ: This is the episode where Scotty is the prime suspect in the murder of a belly dancer on Argelius II. I was careful not to get too graphic with the knife. I made certain there was no blood, but instead placed a red planet behind the female crew-member, to evoke the blood. The mist coming from the knife that turns into a face… that adds a more fantasy element to it. Up next is “The Apple. What were you shooting for with this one, particularly the eye-like image that dominates the piece?ORTIZ: This one started with a full image of Vaal, the snake-headed computer, being fired upon by the Enterprise. But I was also inspired by the word "apple" in the title. So the serpent’s eye represents the snake from the Garden of Eden. If you were going to display one of these on your wall, which would it be and why?ORTIZ: I may go with "Wolf in the Fold." I like the colors and the simple depictions of the elements.

The StarTrek.com Shop is offering the four prints as a set of plated-printed lithographs on 100-pound, aqueous-coated, satin-finish paper. Each print measures 18x24 inches and the set of four is $34.95. Fans in the U.S. and Canada can purchase the sets below.