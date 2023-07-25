Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Nov 9, 2017

    FIRST LOOK: "Into the Forest I Go" Photos

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Photos have just been released from "Into the Forest I Go," episode #9 -- and the fall finale -- of Star Trek: Discovery. In the episode, bypassing Starfleet's orders, Lorca uses the U.S.S. Discovery crew's ultimate asset, the ship itself, in an effort to end the war with the Klingons once and for all.

    Kol (Kenneth Mitchell)

    Kol

    Science Specialist Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green)

    Lieutenant Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif)

    Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz) and Cadet Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman)

    Cadet Tilly

    Lt. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Dr. Hugh Culber

    Michael Burnham

    Star Trek: Discovery airs Sunday nights on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series airs on Mondays on Netflix in the rest of the world.

