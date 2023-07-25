Published Nov 9, 2017
FIRST LOOK: "Into the Forest I Go" Photos
Photos have just been released from "Into the Forest I Go," episode #9 -- and the fall finale -- of Star Trek: Discovery. In the episode, bypassing Starfleet's orders, Lorca uses the U.S.S. Discovery crew's ultimate asset, the ship itself, in an effort to end the war with the Klingons once and for all.
Star Trek: Discovery airs Sunday nights on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series airs on Mondays on Netflix in the rest of the world.