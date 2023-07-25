FIRST LOOK: Inside the Redemption Blu-ray

Fans know that Star Trek: The Next Generation -- Redemption will arrive Tuesday as a single-disc, feature-length presentation on Blu-ray. Fans have also seen the cover. Well, now we've got a First Look at the imagery inside the packaging. It's a tableau that features Picard, Data, Gowron, Sela, the Enterprise and a Klingon Bird-of-Prey, as well as a good look at Qo'noS.

Star Trek: The Next Generation – Redemption will cost $28.28 in the U.S. and $32.00 in Canada. Click HERE to pre-order from Amazon.com.