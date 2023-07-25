FIRST LOOK: Images, Video from New Star Trek: Short Treks

That's right, it's a two drop week for Star Trek: Short Treks. Just days after the surprise release of "Q&A" from the NYCC stage, we're pleased to bring you the trailer and sneak peak at images from the newest Short Trek, "The Trouble With Edward." The episode finds newly minted Captain Lynne Lucero (Rosa Salazar) excited to take command of the U.S.S.Cabot. That is, until she meets Edward Larkin (H. Jon Benjamin), an ornery scientist who believes he has found a revolutionary new use for tribbles.