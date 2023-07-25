Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Oct 8, 2019

    FIRST LOOK: Images, Video from New Star Trek: Short Treks

    "The Trouble With Edward" arrives this Thursday.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    "The Trouble with Edward"

    That's right, it's a two drop week for Star Trek: Short Treks. Just days after the surprise release of "Q&A" from the NYCC stage, we're pleased to bring you the trailer and sneak peak at images from the newest Short Trek, "The Trouble With Edward." The episode finds newly minted Captain Lynne Lucero (Rosa Salazar) excited to take command of the U.S.S.Cabot. That is, until she meets Edward Larkin (H. Jon Benjamin), an ornery scientist who believes he has found a revolutionary new use for tribbles.

    Short Trek First Look: "The Trouble With Edward"

    "The Trouble With Edward" is written by Graham Wagner, and directed by Daniel Gray Longino. It will be available to watch in America and Canada on October 10, 2019.

    Star Trek: Short Treks stream exclusively in the United States on CBS All Access and in Canada on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and OTT service Crave.

