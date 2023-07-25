FIRST LOOK: IDW's Wednesday Trek Titles

IDW Publishing is back from Comic-Con and diving headfirst into what it does best: releasing exciting new comic books. The company’s latest Star Trek titles will be available on Wednesday and will include: Star Trek #11: The Truth about Tribbles, Part 1 and Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who: Assimilation2 #3.

Star Trek #11, subtitled “The Truth about Tribbles, Part 1,” is penned by Mike Johnson, with art by Claudia Balboni and a Tim Bradstreet-drawn cover. The fresh story finds the new Enterprise crew getting to know those cute, cuddly and ravenously hungry Klingon-hating alien creatures known throughout the universe as Tribbles. Star Trek (2009) writer-producer Roberto Orci has also overseen this two-part tale, part one of which runs 32 pages and will cost $3.99. A Bradstreet sketch cover and a photo cover are among the variants.