Published Jul 16, 2012
FIRST LOOK: IDW's Wednesday Trek Titles
IDW Publishing is back from Comic-Con and diving headfirst into what it does best: releasing exciting new comic books. The company’s latest Star Trek titles will be available on Wednesday and will include: Star Trek #11: The Truth about Tribbles, Part 1 and Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who: Assimilation2 #3.
Star Trek #11, subtitled “The Truth about Tribbles, Part 1,” is penned by Mike Johnson, with art by Claudia Balboni and a Tim Bradstreet-drawn cover. The fresh story finds the new Enterprise crew getting to know those cute, cuddly and ravenously hungry Klingon-hating alien creatures known throughout the universe as Tribbles. Star Trek (2009) writer-producer Roberto Orci has also overseen this two-part tale, part one of which runs 32 pages and will cost $3.99. A Bradstreet sketch cover and a photo cover are among the variants.
As for Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who: Assimilation 2 #3, that’s written by Scott and David Tipton with Tony Lee. J.K. Woodward rendered the artwork, and Woodward and Elena Casagrande are on covers duty. In the latest installment of the popular crossover, Captain Picard and Doctor Who try to agree upon the best course of action now that there’s no denying the true horror of the Borg-Cybermen alliance. Will the Doctor’s recently resurfaced memories help their cause? Star Trek: TNG/Doctor Who: Assimilation2 #3 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Be sure to look for a rare black-and-white Casagrande cover.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.