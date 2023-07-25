FIRST LOOK: IDW'S Trek Comics For September

Summer only just started, but StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look into the fall, or at least into IDW Publishing’s Star Trek comics – and their covers -- due out in September. For starters, there’s Star Trek: Gold Key Archives, Vol. 2, written by Len Wein, with art by Alberto Giolitti and a cover by Michael Stribling. Vol. 2, which will run 168 pages and cost $29.99, presents the first comic book adventures of the U.S.S. Enterprise and her crew in fully re-mastered form with new colors. Stories will include "The Voodoo Planet," "The Legacy of Lazarus," "The Brain Shocker" and more.