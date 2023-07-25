Published Jun 24, 2014
FIRST LOOK: IDW'S Trek Comics For September
FIRST LOOK: IDW'S Trek Comics For September
Summer only just started, but StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look into the fall, or at least into IDW Publishing’s Star Trek comics – and their covers -- due out in September. For starters, there’s Star Trek: Gold Key Archives, Vol. 2, written by Len Wein, with art by Alberto Giolitti and a cover by Michael Stribling. Vol. 2, which will run 168 pages and cost $29.99, presents the first comic book adventures of the U.S.S. Enterprise and her crew in fully re-mastered form with new colors. Stories will include "The Voodoo Planet," "The Legacy of Lazarus," "The Brain Shocker" and more.
Fans should also be on the lookout for Star Trek #37, part three of “The Q Gambit,” written by Mike Johnson, featuring art and a cover by Tony Shasteen, and over seen by Star Trek Into Darkness co-writer/co-producer Roberto Orci. Set to run 32 pages and cost $3.99, the latest chapter in “The Q Gambit” will find Captain Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise decades in the future thanks to the mischievous Q. The galaxy has changed beyond recognition... and nowhere more so than on Earth itself. A subscription variant will boast a Deep Space Nine photo cover.