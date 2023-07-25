Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Feb 14, 2016

    FIRST LOOK: IDW's Trek Comics for May 2016

    FIRST LOOK: IDW's Trek Comics for May 2016

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Happy Spring, everyone! What, you say, it's freezing outside and there's still snow on the ground? Well, none of that matters to IDW Publishing, as they've just given StarTrek.com the scoop on their Trek comics for May, and now we're passing the details on to you as a First Look. On the way are Star Trek #57 -- Legacy of Spock, Part Three, Star Trek New Visions: Of Woman Born, Star Trek: New Adventures, Vol. 3, Star Trek: Manifest Destiny #3 (of 4) and Star Trek: Manifest Destiny #4 (of 4).

    Here are the details:

    Star Trek #57—Legacy of Spock, Part Three
    Star Trek #57—Legacy of Spock, Part Three
    Star Trek New Visions: Of Woman Born
    Of Woman Born
    Star Trek: New Adventures, Vol. 3
    Star Trek Into Darkness
    Star Trek
    Vol. 1
    Vol. 2
    Star Trek: Manifest Destiny #3 (of 4)
    Star Trek

    Manifest Destiny #3
    Manifest Destiny #4


    StarTrek.com
    Star Trek

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top