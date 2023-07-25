FIRST LOOK: IDW's Trek Comics for May 2016

Happy Spring, everyone! What, you say, it's freezing outside and there's still snow on the ground? Well, none of that matters to IDW Publishing, as they've just given StarTrek.com the scoop on their Trek comics for May, and now we're passing the details on to you as a First Look. On the way are Star Trek #57 -- Legacy of Spock, Part Three, Star Trek New Visions: Of Woman Born, Star Trek: New Adventures, Vol. 3, Star Trek: Manifest Destiny #3 (of 4) and Star Trek: Manifest Destiny #4 (of 4).

Here are the details: