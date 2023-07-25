FIRST LOOK: IDW's Trek Comics For May

While much of the country is digging out of snow in the midst of this crazy winter season, the good folks at IDW Publishing have May on their minds already. And so, to put a little spring in your day, we've got the scoop on IDW's Star Trek titles for May and exclusive First Looks at their covers.

Up first is the latest Star Trek: New Visions adventure by writer/artist/photo-manipulator John Byrne, Resistance. IDW gave us only a one-word tease about Resistance... Borg! It will run 48 pages and cost $7.99.