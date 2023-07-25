FIRST LOOK: IDW's Trek Comics for January 2016

We haven't even changed the clocks yet, but IDW Publishing has their eye on 2016. That's to say that they've given StarTrek.com an exclusive First Look at art from their January 2016 Star Trek titles, as well as details about each comic book.Up first is Star Trek #53—Five-Year Mission, written by Mike Johnson, with art and a cover by Tony Shasteen. The all-new adventure begins as Captain Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise face off with a renegade faction of Orions intent on disrupting the truce between their species and the Federation. Star Trek #53 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Be sure to look for a Subscription Variant featuring a Cat Staggs cover.