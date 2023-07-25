Published Jan 20, 2016
FIRST LOOK: IDW's Trek Comics for April
IDW Publishing is working overtime now prepping its Star Trek titles for April. As we reported here on StarTrek.com the other day, April will bring with it not just showers, but Star Trek: Manifest Destiny #1, with variants that will include an edition translated into Klingon. Now, check out what else is on tap:
Star Trek #56 -- Legacy of Spock, Part Two
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy #5 (of 5)
Star Trek Gold Key Archives, Vol. 5
Star Trek: Manifest Destiny #2 (of 4)
Star Trek