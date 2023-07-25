Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek (2009)

    Published Jan 20, 2016

    FIRST LOOK: IDW's Trek Comics for April

    FIRST LOOK: IDW's Trek Comics for April

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing is working overtime now prepping its Star Trek titles for April. As we reported here on StarTrek.com the other day, April will bring with it not just showers, but Star Trek: Manifest Destiny #1, with variants that will include an edition translated into Klingon. Now, check out what else is on tap:

    Star Trek #56 -- Legacy of Spock, Part Two
    Star Trek
    Star Trek (2009)
    Legacy of Spock, Part Two

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy #5 (of 5)
    Starfleet Academy #5

    Star Trek Gold Key Archives, Vol. 5
    Vol. 5
    Star Trek Gold Key Archives, Vol. 5

    Star Trek: Manifest Destiny #2 (of 4)
    Manifest Destiny #2


    comicshoplocator.com
    StarTrek.com
    Star Trek

