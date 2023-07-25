FIRST LOOK: IDW's Trek Adventures for November

Star Trek: Boldly Go #14 is... "I.D.I.C." The epic Star Trek event continues with part two of six, as Kirks, Spocks and crews from multiple parallel universes collide. Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations spells infinite danger to all! The book is written by Mike Johnson, with art by Megan Levens, with an A cover version by Tony Shasteen and a B cover version by Piotr Kowalski. "I.D.I.C." Part 2 of 6 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Also, be on the lookout for a variant cover by Yoshi Yoshitani.

Next, there's Star Trek: Discovery #2, written by Mike Johnson and Kirsten Beyer, with art and an A cover by Tony Shasteen. In this exclusive tie-in comic to the new television series, secrets are revealed that will change the course of the galaxy forever. The B cover will feature a photo, and fans should also be aware that Aaron Harvey has created a variant cover. Star Trek: Discovery #2 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Additional note: Each issue features a “ships of the line” cover by Declan Shalvey and Jordie Bellaire.

And, finally, there's Star Trek: New Adventures, Vol. 4, a collection of stories written by Mike Johnson, with art by Tony Shasteen, Cat Staggs and Rachael Stott, as well as a Shasteen cover. Following the events of Star Trek Into Darkness, the U.S.S. Enterprise embarks on a new five-year mission of discovery, but is interrupted by a visit from the classic character Q, who challenges this timeline's Captain Kirk to solve a classic no-win situation... if he can, in "The Q Gambit." In "Behemoth," the crew comes upon a damaged alien vessel of unknown origin. Discovering the injured pilot inside, they learn of a new threat of unprecedented power. In "Eurydice," the Enterprise finds itself adrift, farther from Earth than any other starship has ever traveled. And, in "The Tholian Webs" the ship becomes trapped in INTERPHASE, a dangerous condition of space within which the ship's structural integrity—and the crew's sanity—are at risk. Collects issues #35–47. Star Trek: New Adventures, Vol. 4 will run 292 pages and cost $29.99.

For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.