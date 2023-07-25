FIRST LOOK: IDW's "The Mirror, Cracked"

IDW Publishing's latest Star Trek photo novel, "The Mirror, Cracked," will be released tomorrow, May 14, and StarTrek.com has an exclusive look at pages from the new tale. John Byrne, who realized the "Strange New Worlds" photonovel for IDW, once again serves as writer, artist and photo-manipulator. "The Mirror, Cracked" kicks off an ongoing, bi-monthly series that picks up after the events of the TOS episode "Mirror, Mirror," with the Enterprise crew discovering two strangers in their midst, one of whom has made a pact with an old foe of James Kirk's.