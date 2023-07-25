FIRST LOOK: IDW's Star Trek Comics for October

You’re probably thinking right now about your next great summer weekend, but IDW Publishing already has its eye on the fall. And so StarTrek.com is pleased to present an exclusive First Look – art included – at IDW’s Star Trek slate for October. Up first is Star Trek #38, part four of “The Q Gambit,” which is set in the current Trek universe as seen in Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness. Written by Mike Johnson and featuring art and a cover by Tony Shasteen, Star Trek #38 finds Captain Kirk and the crew of the USS Enterprise in a true no-win scenario -- trapped in a dark future, at the mercy of the mighty Dominion -- thanks to the mischievous Q. Once again overseen by Roberto Orci, Star Trek #38 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. A subscription variant will feature a cover photo of Kira.