Published Oct 17, 2013
FIRST LOOK: IDW's Star Trek Comic Books For January
StarTrek.com has seen the future of IDW's Star Trek comic books and they involve Khan Noonien Singh and Jane Kirk. And, yes, that's NOT a typo on the latter name. Due out in January 2014 are Star Trek: Khan #4 and Star Trek #29.
Khan #4, the penultimate title in IDW's current five-part miniseries, examines the next chapter in the life of Khan Noonien Singh, as the secrets of his revival by Admiral Marcus and the agents of Section 31 are at long last revealed. The story has been written by Mike Johnson and overseen by Star Trek Into Darkness co-writer/co-producer Roberto Orci, and it features art by David Messina and a Paul Shipper cover. It'll run 32 pages and cost $3.99.
Star Trek #29 is also written by Mike Johnson and overseen by Roberto Orci (with art by Yasmin Liang and a cover by Cat Staggs). In it, the Enterprise's all-new five-year mission continues as Captain Jane Tiberius Kirk and her crew encounter a never-before-seen enemy in deep space. Jane Kirk? IDW promises that all will be explained in this upcoming two-part story that kicks off with Star Trek #29 (which will run 32 pages and cost $3.99).
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.