FIRST LOOK: IDW's Star Trek Comic Books For January

StarTrek.com has seen the future of IDW's Star Trek comic books and they involve Khan Noonien Singh and Jane Kirk. And, yes, that's NOT a typo on the latter name. Due out in January 2014 are Star Trek: Khan #4 and Star Trek #29.

Khan #4, the penultimate title in IDW's current five-part miniseries, examines the next chapter in the life of Khan Noonien Singh, as the secrets of his revival by Admiral Marcus and the agents of Section 31 are at long last revealed. The story has been written by Mike Johnson and overseen by Star Trek Into Darkness co-writer/co-producer Roberto Orci, and it features art by David Messina and a Paul Shipper cover. It'll run 32 pages and cost $3.99.