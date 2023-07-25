Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Jan 19, 2015

    FIRST LOOK: IDW's Star Trek Comic Books For April

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing has spring on its mind, as they've just revealed their Star Trek titles for April. On the way are Star Trek #44 -- Five Year Mission and the final chapter in the Star Trek/Planet of the Apes crossover, Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #5.



    Star Trek #44 -- Five Year Mission


    Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #5
    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about upcoming IDW Star Trek comic books.

