FIRST LOOK: IDW's Star Trek #34, "Lost Apollo, Part II"

IDW Publishing will, tomorrow, June 10, release Star Trek #34, "Lost Apollo, Part II," and StarTrek.com has details, preview pages and an exclusive First Look at the cover. Written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Robert Orci, and featuring art and a cover by Joe Corroney, "Lost Apollo, Part II" unfolds following the events of Star Trek Into Darkness. Here's how IDW summarizes the second and last chapter in the "Lost Apollo" adventure: Stranded on an alien world and cut off from the Enterprise, Spock and Bones must work together to save Captain Kirk from a fate worse than death... a fate tied to the earliest days of humanity's journey to the stars."