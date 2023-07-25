Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Nov 24, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: IDW's Star Trek #27

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek #27 will be released on Wednesday by IDW Publishing. Written by Mike Johnson and overseen by Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness co-writer and co-producer Roberto Orci, the adventure finds the Enterprise facing betrayal from within as Kirk and company scramble to prevent the Klingon-Romulan War from spreading to Federation space. Erfan Fajar handled the art and cover, while fans should also be on the lookout for a sketch cover by Garrie Gastonny.

    Star Trek #27 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.

