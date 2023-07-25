FIRST LOOK: IDW's Star Trek #27

Star Trek #27 will be released on Wednesday by IDW Publishing. Written by Mike Johnson and overseen by Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness co-writer and co-producer Roberto Orci, the adventure finds the Enterprise facing betrayal from within as Kirk and company scramble to prevent the Klingon-Romulan War from spreading to Federation space. Erfan Fajar handled the art and cover, while fans should also be on the lookout for a sketch cover by Garrie Gastonny.