FIRST LOOK: IDW's Star Trek #24, Featuring The Gorn

Star Trek #24 is heading your way at warp speed. The latest comic-book adventure from IDW Publishing will be available on August 14 and, in it, the current incarnations of Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on an adventure set after the events of both Star Trek Into Darknessand the recent Star Trek video game, one that pits them against a classic enemy: the Gorn. Star Trek #24 is written by Mike Johnson, features art by Claudia Balboni and a cover by Tim Bradstreet, and has been overseen by Roberto Orci.