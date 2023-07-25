Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Aug 9, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: IDW's Star Trek #24, Featuring The Gorn

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek #24 is heading your way at warp speed. The latest comic-book adventure from IDW Publishing will be available on August 14 and, in it, the current incarnations of Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on an adventure set after the events of both Star Trek Into Darknessand the recent Star Trek video game, one that pits them against a classic enemy: the Gorn. Star Trek #24 is written by Mike Johnson, features art by Claudia Balboni and a cover by Tim Bradstreet, and has been overseen by Roberto Orci.

    Star Trek #24 runs 32 pages and will cost $3.99. Fans should be on the lookout for a photo cover and also a Bradstreet sketch cover. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.

