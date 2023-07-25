FIRST LOOK: IDW's November Trek Titles

It’s still the dog days of summer, but IDW Publishing has November in its sights. The company has just announced their Star Trek titles for November, and StarTrek.com not only has the scoop on the four upcoming titles, but also a First Look at the covers. Star Trek Vol. 3 continues the countdown to the Star Trek sequel, with “The Truth about Tribbles” spinning a brand-new story and “The Return of the Archons!,” with Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew searching for a missing Starfleet ship that could hold secrets to the future of the Federation. Mike Johnson wrote Star Trek Vol. 3, which features art by Stephen Molnar and Claudia Balboni, a cover by Tim Bradstreet, and a special afterword by “The Trouble with Tribbles” writer David Gerrold. Star Trek Vol. 3 will run 104 pages and cost $17.99.