Published Aug 16, 2012
FIRST LOOK: IDW's November Trek Titles
It’s still the dog days of summer, but IDW Publishing has November in its sights. The company has just announced their Star Trek titles for November, and StarTrek.com not only has the scoop on the four upcoming titles, but also a First Look at the covers. Star Trek Vol. 3 continues the countdown to the Star Trek sequel, with “The Truth about Tribbles” spinning a brand-new story and “The Return of the Archons!,” with Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew searching for a missing Starfleet ship that could hold secrets to the future of the Federation. Mike Johnson wrote Star Trek Vol. 3, which features art by Stephen Molnar and Claudia Balboni, a cover by Tim Bradstreet, and a special afterword by “The Trouble with Tribbles” writer David Gerrold. Star Trek Vol. 3 will run 104 pages and cost $17.99.
Up next is Star Trek #15, once again overseen by Star Trek (2009) writer-producer Roberto Orci. In this adventure, the new Star Trek crew visits the TOS Mirror Universe. The story is by Mike Johnson, with art by Stephen Molnar and a cover by Tim Bradstreet. It will run 32 pages and sell for $3.99.
Brannon Braga returns to his writer’s chair to join Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett for Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Hive #3. The story pits the Borg Queen against the Borg King… a/k/a an ancient Locutus, with the fate of the Enterprise – and the entire galaxy – hanging in the balance. Joe Corroney handles both the art and cover, and fans should also be on the hunt for a photo cover. The Hive #3 will run 32 pages and sell for $3.99.
Finally, November will also see the arrival of Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who: Assimilation2 #7. The epic crossover continues with this installment, in which the Doctor and his Companions must travel into the past and navigate through one of the Federation’s worst defeats in order to prevent an even worse scenario in the present. Scott and David Tipton wrote the title, which boasts art by J.K. Woodward and Gordon Purcell and a cover by Woodward. Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who: Assimilation2 #7 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.
