FIRST LOOK: IDW's Klingon Cover For Countdown #4

All right, people… how awesome is this: StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the cover of IDW publishing’s Star Trek: Countdown to Darkness Issue #4, in all its Klingon glory. Now we know we’re getting ahead of ourselves; after all, Issue #1 isn’t even out yet. But Issue #4 will be the capper of the official four-issue comic-book prequel to the May 17 feature Star Trek Into Darkness. The tale on the pages of Countdown to Darkness leads directly into the new big-screen adventures of Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the rest of the Enterprise crew.Star Trek: Countdown to Darkness #4 is written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Star Trek Into Darkness co-writer/co-producer Roberto Orci, and features art by David Messina. Fans should be on the lookout for both a Messina cover and a photo cover. Countdown to Darkness #4 will run 32 pages, cost $3.99 and will be out shortly before the film opens.