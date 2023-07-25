FIRST LOOK: IDW's December Compendiums

IDW Publishing is back with two unique, action-packed collections, Star Trek: The Next Generation Omnibus and Star Trek: The Newspaper Strips, Vol. 1. Both are due out Wednesday, and StarTrek.com has details and exclusive preview pages. Omnibus gathers together four TNG graphic novels – The Space Between, Intelligence Gathering, The Last Generation and Ghosts – into one mega-book. The stories are by David Tischman, Scott Tipton, David Tipton and Zander Cannon, while the cover is by Joe Corroney and the artists include Casey Maloney, David Messina, Gordon Purcell and Javier Aranda. Omnibus measures 6”x9,” runs 480 pages and costs $29.99.