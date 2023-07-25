Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 10, 2012

    FIRST LOOK: IDW's December Compendiums

    FIRST LOOK: IDW's December Compendiums

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing is back with two unique, action-packed collections, Star Trek: The Next Generation Omnibus and Star Trek: The Newspaper Strips, Vol. 1. Both are due out Wednesday, and StarTrek.com has details and exclusive preview pages. Omnibus gathers together four TNG graphic novels – The Space Between, Intelligence Gathering, The Last Generation and Ghosts – into one mega-book. The stories are by David Tischman, Scott Tipton, David Tipton and Zander Cannon, while the cover is by Joe Corroney and the artists include Casey Maloney, David Messina, Gordon Purcell and Javier Aranda. Omnibus measures 6”x9,” runs 480 pages and costs $29.99.

    The Newspaper Strips, Vol. 1 features work by writers/artists Thomas Warkentin, Sharman DiVono and Ron Harris, and the long-awaited collection culls rare newspaper strips from the late 1970s and early 1980s. Vol. 1 features the first 10 story arcs and spans from the strip’s debut on December 2, 1979 through to October 25, 1981. The Newspaper Strips, Vol. 1 measures 8.5”x11,” runs 264 pages and costs $49.99.



    www.comicshoplocator.com
    StarTrek.com
    Star Trek

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top