Published May 5, 2013
FIRST LOOK: IDW's Chekov And Sulu-centric Star Trek #20
IDW Publishing will wrap up its run of all-new origin stories of the Enterprise crew on Wednesday with the release of Star Trek #20. The latest and last tale centers on Sulu and Chekov, detailing how they met at Starfleet Academy and how their paths converged all the way to bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Once again overseen by Roberto Orci, Star Trek #20 was written by Mike Johnson, with Claudia Balboni providing the art and Tim Bradstreet the cover. Star Trek #20 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Also be sure to ask about a photo cover and a Tim Bradstreet sketch cover.
