Published Oct 18, 2014
FIRST LOOK: IDW'S "Behemoth, Part 1"
IDW Publishing will, in January, present Star Trek #41: Five-Year Mission -- SPOTLIGHT/"Behemoth, Part 1" (of 2), and StarTrek.com has an exclusive glimpse and details about the upcoming title. Star Trek #41: Five-Year Mission -- SPOTLIGHT/"Behemoth, Part 1" (of 2) is written by Mike Johnson, with Cat Staggs providing the art and cover.
In the wake of their century-spanning meet-up with Q, the Enterprise crew leaves explored space behind to embark on a new five-year mission of discovery. Beyond the reach of Starfleet communications, they can only rely on each other when faced with their first encounter in uncharted territory, and it could be their last. Roberto Orci, co-producer/co-writer of Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness, oversees this tale.
Star Trek #41: Five-Year Mission -- SPOTLIGHT/"Behemoth, Part 1" (of 2) will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. A subscription variant of Star Trek #41 will feature a photo cover.
