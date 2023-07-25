FIRST LOOK: IDW'S "Behemoth, Part 1"

In the wake of their century-spanning meet-up with Q, the Enterprise crew leaves explored space behind to embark on a new five-year mission of discovery. Beyond the reach of Starfleet communications, they can only rely on each other when faced with their first encounter in uncharted territory, and it could be their last. Roberto Orci, co-producer/co-writer of Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness, oversees this tale.

Star Trek #41: Five-Year Mission -- SPOTLIGHT/"Behemoth, Part 1" (of 2) will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. A subscription variant of Star Trek #41 will feature a photo cover.