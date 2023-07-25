FIRST LOOK: IDW Variant Covers

"Did you know that the Star Trek #51 subscription variant cover caused a brief rupture in the space-time continuum about a month and a half ago?" Lorelei Bunjes asks. "Sounds ridiculous but it's true. I'm Lorelei Bunjes, the artist for the #51 variant cover and a life-long Star Trek fan. As a small child, two of my four imaginary friends were Captian Kirk and Mr. Spock. As a teen, I opted to curate a library of VHS recordings of TNG over attending school dances, and now as I write this, I'm fending off the helpful kitty paws of my cat Tiberius. So you can see how when I got word from IDW's Star Trek editor, Sarah Gaydos, that my variant cover to #51 was approved and headed to the printer that all at once, across time, the heads of 5-year-old Lorelei, 15-year-old Lorelei and present-day Lorelei simultaneously exploded. The rupture that resulted wasn't huge, but it was there. So if about 45 days ago you felt a small wave of inexplicable giddiness hit you, now you know why and it was because of the Star Trek #51 variant cover."

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy #2 (of 5) is written by Mike Johnson and Ryan Parrott, with Derek Charm tackling art and cover duties on the main issue, and Elizabeth Beals providing one of two subscription variant covers. The latest chaper in the five-part miniseries asks What is the mystery at the heart of Starfleet that connects this new crew to Kirk, Spock and rest of the iconic cast? The answers are inside, in this all-new adventure set in the new film universe. Starfleet Academy #2 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should be on the lookout for another subscription variant cover by George Caltsoudas.