Published Nov 11, 2013
FIRST LOOK: IDW Publishing's Latest Star Trek Comics
IDW Publishing will release a trio of Star Trek comics on Wednesday, and StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look. Star Trek: Khan #2 continues IDW’s five-part miniseries about Trek’s greatest villain. Written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Roberto Orci, with art by Claudia Balboni and a cover by Paul Shipper, it details the outbreak of the Eugenics Wars and the brutal rise to power of Khan Noonien Singh. Khan #2 runs 32 pages and costs $3.99; be on the lookout for a variant photo cover.
Up next is Star Trek: Vol. 6: After Darkness, which gathers together several installments (Issues #21-24) of IDW’s ongoing depiction of events that occur in the wake of Star Trek Into Darkness. The trade paperback runs 104 pages and costs $17.99, and it features the work of Mike Johnson (writer), Erfan Fajar and Claudia Balboni (art) and Tim Bradstreet (cover).
And, finally – for now – there’s Star Trek: The Star Date Collection, Vol. 1: The Early Voyages, which collects the many iterations of Star Trek comics into a single, expansive set… in order and by stardate. Among the talents represented in Vol. 1 (which assembles Star Trek: Crew #1-5 and Star Trek: Early Voyages #1-7) are John Byrne, Ian Edginton, Dan Abnett, James Patrick, Scott Tipton and David Tipton (writers), and John Byrne, Patrick Zircher, Greg Adams and Josep Maria Beroy (art). Also included among the volume’s 288 pages are special commentaries and creator interviews, all overseen by Scott and David Tipton. Vol. 1 costs $49.99.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.