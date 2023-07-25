FIRST LOOK: IDW Publishing's Latest Star Trek Comics

And, finally – for now – there’s Star Trek: The Star Date Collection, Vol. 1: The Early Voyages, which collects the many iterations of Star Trek comics into a single, expansive set… in order and by stardate. Among the talents represented in Vol. 1 (which assembles Star Trek: Crew #1-5 and Star Trek: Early Voyages #1-7) are John Byrne, Ian Edginton, Dan Abnett, James Patrick, Scott Tipton and David Tipton (writers), and John Byrne, Patrick Zircher, Greg Adams and Josep Maria Beroy (art). Also included among the volume’s 288 pages are special commentaries and creator interviews, all overseen by Scott and David Tipton. Vol. 1 costs $49.99.