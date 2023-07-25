First Look: IDW Burden of Knowledge #4

Scott and David Tipton draw their popular TOS-era Star Trek: Burden of Knowledge comic-book mini-series to a close with Burden of Knowledge #4, out soon from IDW. The story follows Captain Kirk and the Enterprise crew as they return to the site of an earlier mission, only to make a shocking discovery – a discovery so shocking that Kirk may be forced to make a momentous decision.

Burden of Knowledge #4 once again features art by Federica Manfredi and color by Joe Corroney. The comic runs 32 pages and sells for the suggested retail price of $3.99. It will be available on September 22nd.