    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jun 29, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: Icon Heroes Comic-Con Exclusive

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Icon Heroes will offer a very cool and very, very limited-edition product at the 2014 San Diego Comic-Con International... Exclusive Star Trek SDCC Logo Bookends. Based on The Original Series' yellow television logo, this SDCC-exclusive is made of sturdy poly-stone and each hand-painted set can secure your favorite books or DVDs. Together, the two ends measure approximately 6.5” H x 7.25”W x 4”D and weigh approximately 7 pounds. Only 150 of them will be available worldwide. Look for the bookends at the Action Figure Xpress Booth (#3345) for $80.

    Follow Icon Heroes on Twitter at https://twitter.com/iconheroes.

