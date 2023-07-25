FIRST LOOK: I.R.W. Jazkal for Attack Wing, Wave 23

WizKids/NECA will, in March, release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 23 -- and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, concluding with the I.R.W. Jazkal. The I.R.W. Jazkal is a Romulan Bird-of-Prey. This ship was one of the first Romulan vessels encountered by the Federation when the Enterprise NX-01 entered into a Romulan claimed star system, a system the Romulans had protected with a minefield. The I.R.W. Jazkal gains the Scan Action and 1 Crew Upgrade slot compared to a generic Romulan bird-of-prey. The special ability on the Jazkal allows you to roll +1 defense die against Weapon Upgrade attacks, and cannot be targeted by any Elite Talent Upgrades if you have a scan token beside it. Vrax is the Captain of the I.R.W. Jazkal, and he allows you to deploy the “Reman Bodyguards” Upgrade to your ship at a cost of -2 SP, even if it exceeds your ship’s restrictions.