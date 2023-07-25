FIRST LOOK: Hasbro's Star Trek Toys Revealed

KRE-O STAR TREK U.S.S. ENTERPRISE Building Set(Ages 9 years & up /Approx. Retail Price: $69.99/Available: May 2013)Explore the final frontier with the crew of the U.S.S. ENTERPRISE, the iconic ship from the STAR TREK INTO DARKNESS movie. Inspired by the ship featured in the film, the KRE-O STAR TREK U.S.S. ENTERPRISE is 18-inches long and is the first KRE-O set that actually lights up featuring LIGHTTECH! Explore the bridge interior play area, glowing warp engines, and launch a projectile from a lighted photon torpedo. Kids and fans alike will be excited to join KREON figures of CAPTAIN KIRK, SPOCK, and DR. MCCOY on the bridge to defend against two villain KREON figures. Set includes 432 pieces and five KREON figures. Requires three AAA Alkaline batteries. Batteries not included.

KRE-O STAR TREK KLINGON BIRD-OF-PREY Building set(Ages 7 years & up /Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/Available: May 2013)Take the battle to a far away KLINGON planet with this iconic enemy ship from STAR TREK. Based on a ship featured in the film, the KRE-O KLINGON BIRD-OF-PREY building set features LIGHTTECH bricks that illuminate the cockpit and two firing projectiles on the ship’s wings! Open the hatch and put in one of the four included KREON figures to pilot the ship, including CAPTAIN KIRK, UHURA and two KLINGONS. Set includes 236 pieces. Requires two LR41 Alkaline batteries. Batteries are included.

KRE-O STAR TREK SPOCK’S VOLCANO MISSION Building Set(Ages 7 years & up /Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: May 2013)Pretend to carefully lower KREON figures onto dangerous, volcanic planets with the KRE-O STAR TREK SPOCK’S VOLCANO MISSION, from the STAR TREK INTO DARKNESS movie. The KRE-O SPOCK’S VOLCANO MISSION building set features LIGHTTECH that illuminates the cockpit of the ship and can be rotated 90-degrees to provide light for the KREON figure to be lowered out of the ship with the string zip line feature! The building set also includes a push lever activated erupting brick volcano. Set includes 141 pieces and two KREON figures (SULU and SPOCK). Requires two LR41 Alkaline batteries. Batteries are included.

KRE-O STAR TREK TRANSPORTER TROUBLE Building Set(Ages 6 years & up /Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: May 2013)“Beam me up SCOTTY!” Based on the iconic TRANSPORTER from the STAR TREK INTO DARKENSS movie, the KRE-O STAR TREK TRANSPORTER TROUBLE building set features a mechanical push lever that rotates KREON figures to the other side of the build. LIGHTTECH pieces under the KREON figure illuminate by pushing a lever to enhance the “magic” of the TRANSPORTER! The building set includes 65 pieces and two KREON figures with weapons (SCOTTY and a KLINGON). Requires two LR41 Alkaline batteries. Batteries are included.

KRE-O STAR TREK MICRO-BUILD SHIPS Assortment(Ages 6 years & up /Approx. Retail Price: $7.99/Available: May 2013)Kids and fans alike will be excited to build each of the four ships in this KRE-O STAR TREK MIRCO-BUILD SHIPS assortment inspired by ships from the STAR TREK INTO DARKNESS movie. The assortment includes the U.S.S. ENTERPRISE, KLINGON D7 BATTLE CRUISER, U.S.S. KELVIN and the JELLYFISH vehicles. Each building set comes with a LIGHTTECH illuminated display stand and approximately 34-42 pieces. Each ship sold separately. Requires two LR41 Alkaline batteries. Batteries are included

KRE-O STAR TREK SPACE DIVE Building Set(Ages 6 years & up /Approx. Retail Price: $7.99/Available: May 2013)This KRE-O STAR TREK SPACE DIVE building set is a mini-build of a ship airlock, found on many of the iconic STAR TREK ships, complete with hinged doors. This set features the first LIGHTTECH KREON figure featuring illumination activated by pushing on the figure’s chest! The KRE-O STAR TREK SPACE DIVE building set includes 36 pieces and two KREON figures, CAPTAIN KIRK and a villain with press-fire projectile weapons and accessories! Requires two LR41 Alkaline batteries. Batteries are included

KRE-O STAR TREK KREON FIGURE PACKS(Ages 6 years & up /Approx. Retail Price: $2.99/Available: May 2013)Based on iconic STAR TREK characters from the upcoming STAR TREK INTO DARKNESS movie from Paramount Pictures, these KREON FIGURE PACKS feature one collectible KREON figure and accessory per pack, with six different characters available in the spring of 2013 including: GORN, CAPTAIN NERO, KEENSER, GRASIA, KINGON and LIEUTENANT SPRONG. Twelve additional KREON figures will be released in fall 2013, including: CAPTAIN KIRK, SPOCK, BORG DRONE and GENERAL CHANG. Each figure sold separately.

STAR TREK FIGHTER PODS EXCLUSIVELY AT TOYS 'R' US(Ages 6 years & up /Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: May 2013)Based on iconic STAR TREK characters from the upcoming STAR TREK INTO DARKNESS movie from Paramount Pictures, the FIGHTER PODS USS ENTERPRISE features one Pod and four mini figures, including CAPTAIN KIRK, SPOCK, DR. MCCOY and UHURA.

Also available are FIGHTER ATTACK PODS WITH LAUNCHER (Approx. Retail Price: $9.99), which features four Pod Launchers to collect: BLADE BLASTER, NINJA STAR, STAR SURGER and PHANTOM STRIKER, and includes four mini action figures: CAPTAIN KIRK, SPOCK, KLINGON and SCOTTY; FIGHTER POD STARTER PACKS (Approx. Retail Price: $4.99), which feature four mini action figures and two Pods; and FIGHTER POD BLING BAG (Approx. Retail Price: $2.00), which features two mini action figures and one Pod.

And, as StarTrek.com has previously reported, Hasbro, Bad Robot and Paramount Pictures have joined forces to craft a KRE-O Star Trek stop-motion digital short featuring KRE-O Star Trek sets and Star Trek KREON figures. The short will follow icons of the Star Trek saga in a stand-alone storyline. Check-out the teaser trailer below and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about the digital short.