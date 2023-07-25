FIRST LOOK: Hasbro's KRE-O U.S.S. Vengeance

Hasbro's KRE-O Vengeance will measure 18 inches long, boast a cockpit that opens and can fit a Kreon figure to navigate the ship, and will include "Lighttech Illuminated Stealth Light" and warp engines. Further, the Vengeance will be able to fire two on-board projectiles, and will come with four Kreon figures, namely Scotty and three villains.The KRE-O Vengeance will cost $49.99 and will be available at Toys R Us stores. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details. Don't forget to get live Comic-Con updates at @StarTrek on Twitter!