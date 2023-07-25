Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Jul 16, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Hasbro's KRE-O U.S.S. Vengeance

    FIRST LOOK: Hasbro's KRE-O U.S.S. Vengeance

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Vengeance will be yours soon enough. The U.S.S. Vengeance, that is. The black starship featured in Star Trek Into Darkness will make its debut this fall in KRE-O form via Hasbro. Fans attending Comic-Con in San Diego should be sure to visit the Hasbro booth (#3213) to check out the new 326-piece Star Trek building set and, in the meantime, StarTrek.com has a First Look.

    Hasbro's KRE-O Vengeance will measure 18 inches long, boast a cockpit that opens and can fit a Kreon figure to navigate the ship, and will include "Lighttech Illuminated Stealth Light" and warp engines. Further, the Vengeance will be able to fire two on-board projectiles, and will come with four Kreon figures, namely Scotty and three villains.The KRE-O Vengeance will cost $49.99 and will be available at Toys R Us stores. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details. Don't forget to get live Comic-Con updates at @StarTrek on Twitter!

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top