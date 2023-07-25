Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jul 17, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Hallmark's Star Trek Ornaments for 2014

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Hallmark took advantage today of the annual preview night at Comic-Con to showcase a trio of its Star Trek Keepsake Ornaments due to hit shelves in 2014. And now StarTrek.com can lift the veil for our readers. The previewed Ornaments include:

    Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu – Mr. Sulu is set to be the fifth ornament in the Star Trek Legends series and will be depicted in his Star Trek: The Original Series era gold uniform.

    Devil in the Dark – Capturing a memorable moment from one of Star Trek’s finest hours, this ornament will feature Spock attempting to communicate with a newly discovered life form. The ornament will also play sounds from the scene.

    U.S.S. Vengeance – Star Trek Into Darkness will beam into Keepsake Ornaments’ ships of the line series with this ornament, which will feature battery-powered light.

    If you’re at Comic-Con and haven’t seen the upcoming Star Trek Keepsake Ornaments, be sure to visit the Hallmark booth (#2913-H) in the Lucasfilm Pavilion within the convention’s Exhibit Hall. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about Hallmark’s upcoming Star Trek Keepsake Ornaments.

