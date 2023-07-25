FIRST LOOK: Hallmark's Star Trek Ornaments for 2014

Hallmark took advantage today of the annual preview night at Comic-Con to showcase a trio of its Star Trek Keepsake Ornaments due to hit shelves in 2014. And now StarTrek.com can lift the veil for our readers. The previewed Ornaments include:

Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu – Mr. Sulu is set to be the fifth ornament in the Star Trek Legends series and will be depicted in his Star Trek: The Original Series era gold uniform.