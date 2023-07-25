FIRST LOOK: Halik Raider for Attack Wing Wave 20

This November, NECA/WizKids will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 20 -- and StarTrek.com

The Halik Raider also comes with a wide array of weapons, which the Kazon will not hesitate to use. Photonic Charges is a short to medium range attack that uses the Time Token mechanic. If you hit your target with this weapon, you also place an Auxiliary Power Token beside the hit ship. Variable Yield Charges is a Weapon Upgrade that combos nicely with Photonic Charges. When attacking with Photonic Charges, you may disable Variable Yield Charges to gain +1 attack die for that attack. If you do so, place an Auxiliary Power Token beside your ship. Aft Torpedo Launcher is a medium to long range attack that allows you to fire on a ship that is not in your forward firing arc. This weapon also uses the Time Token mechanic, meaning you will have to wait until all the Time Tokens are removed from the card before you can fire it again.

Lorrum is a Kazon Intelligence Officer and, as a Crew Upgrade, he allows you to discard this card in order to roll a number of attack dice equal to the SP cost of one upgrade on a target ship (max 4 dice). With a low primary weapon value of 2, Lorrum can be useful to make a more powerful attack while your secondary weapons are recharging. The Kazon Guard adds defensive abilities to the Halik Raider with this Crew Upgrade. During the activation phase, you may discard Kazon Guard to place an Evade Token beside your ship, even if one is already there. If you do so, place an Auxiliary Power Token beside your ship. Despite all this, the Borg, after discovering the Kazon, deemed them to be an Unremarkable Species and unworthy of assimilation. Both a blessing and an insult, the Kazon may never fully realize just how lucky they were that the Borg did not see them as a threat or even a species worth assimilating. The upgrade Unremarkable Species does not require an upgrade slot, but it may not be deployed to a Borg ship. While equipped to your ship, your Kazon upgrades cannot be targeted by Borg Assimilation Tubules. In addition, when defending against a Borg ship roll +2 defense dice.

Even though the Borg were not impressed with the Kazon, you may come to a different conclusion when you are facing them in battle. What the Kazon lack in leading edge technology, they make up for with sheer violence and aggression. Their nomadic ways have caused them to spread far within the Delta Quadrant and it is only a matter of time before they decide to come for you.

