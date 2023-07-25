FIRST LOOK: Four New Star Trek Novels

Pocket Books/Simon & Schuster has a Trek-filled spring and summer in the works, with no fewer than four adventures on the way, and StarTrek.com has FIRST LOOKS at the covers and details about each title. First up, for May, is Star Trek: The Original Series: The Folded World, a mass market paperback by Jeff Mariotte, a veteran author of novels and comic books. The June book will be Star Trek: The Original Series: The Shocks of Adversity, a mass market paperback by William Leisner, who previously penned the TNG tales Losing the Peace and A Less Perfect Union. Due in July and August are Ebooks by Star Trek veterans Christopher L. Bennett and Dayton Ward, with Bennett’s Star Trek: Enterprise: Rise of the Federation: A Choice of Futures out in July and Ward’s Star Trek: The Original Series: From History’s Shadow available in August.Below are synopses of each book:The Folded World: En route to a diplomatic mission, the Enterprise receives a distress call from the USS McRaven. As the Enterprise approaches the area where the McRaven appears to be, the crew encounters an anomaly unlike anything they’ve ever experienced. Space itself seems inconsistent—warping, changing appearance. But during the brief periods of calm, they locate the McRaven—along with other ships of various origins, all tightly surrounding and being held in place by an enormous unidentified vessel....

The Shocks of Adversity:Located far beyond the boundaries of explored space, the Goeg Domain is a political union of dozens of planets and races. When the U.S.S. Enterprise arrives in its territory to investigate an interstellar phenomenon, Commander Laspas of the Domain Defense Corps is at first guarded, then fascinated to discover the existence of an alliance of worlds much like his own, and finds a kindred spirit in Captain James T. Kirk. And when the Enterprise is attacked by the Domain’s enemies, crippling the starship’s warp capability and leaving its crew facing the prospect of a slow, months-long journey home, the Goeg leader volunteers the help of his own ship, offering to combine the resources of both vessels to bring the Enterprise to a nearby Domain facility to make the necessary repairs.

But what at first seems to be an act of peace and friendship soon turns out to be a devil’s bargain, as Kirk and the Enterprise crew learn that there are perhaps more differences than similarities between the Federation and the Domain. When the Goeg’s adversaries strike again, the Enterprise is drawn deeper and inexorably into the conflict, and Kirk begins to realize that they may have allied themselves with the wrong side…