FIRST LOOK: Final Quartet of TOS Art Prints

The Star Trek: The Original Series Art Print Program kicked off in August, 2012, with each month heralding the arrival of a new quartet of retro-style posters created by artist Juan Ortiz and based on the 79 Original Series episodes and the first pilot, "The Cage." Well, it's now been 20 months and Ortiz's final set of prints -- depicting "Shore Leave," "Where No Man Has Gone Before," "Metamorphosis" and "Turnabout Intruder" -- is available now. StarTrek.com caught up with Ortiz, who commented on the whole TOS Art Print experience and previewed this month's prints.

Here's what he had to say:

How amazed are you that with this batch of March TOS Art Prints, all 80 of them will have been released? It's been 20 months, nearly two years. And how have you enjoyed the ride, with the exhibition, the book, the wine, shot glasses... etc.,?

ORTIZ: Like most rides, it has its ups and downs. I'm not really into interviews on camera nor over the phone, but I understand the importance of promotion. The exhibition was fun and there might be one set up at this year's Las Vegas Star Trek convention. There's also The Animated Series prints left to be released, so the ride will go on a few more month.

Which print from February elicited the strongest response -- and what was your sense as to why it did so?

ORTIZ: I would have to say it was "The Cage," for the same reasons why I like it. Simple, but with a lot going on.