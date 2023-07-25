Published Feb 17, 2014
FIRST LOOK: Final Khan Adventure, Star Trek: Khan #5
FIRST LOOK: Final Khan Adventure, Star Trek: Khan #5
And so it will end. IDW Publishing's epic 5-part Star Trek: Khan adventure will come to a close on Wednesday with the release of Star Trek: Khan #5. Written by Mike Johnson, with art by David Messina and a cover by Paul Shipper, Khan #5 answers the following questions: How did Khan come to be called "John Harrison"? And how did his vendetta against Admiral Marcus and Section 31 begin?
Overseen by Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness writer/producer Roberto Orci, Khan #5 runs 32 pages and costs $3.99. Be sure to ask about variant covers. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit ComicShopLocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.