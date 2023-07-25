Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Mar 13, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: Ferengi Marauder and the U.S.S. Dauntless

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The next models in the Star Trek: The Official Starships Collection are the Ferengi Marauder and the U.S.S. Dauntless, and The Official Starships Collection has given StarTrek.com readers an exclusive First Look, plus details about the products.

    Issue 16 of the Official Star Trek Starships Collection is the Ferengi Marauder – the first major alien ship to be built for Star Trek: The Next Generation.

    The ship was designed by Andy Probert, who was inspired by the shape of a horseshoe crab, and it was intended to rival the Galaxy-class Enterprise-D.

    Issue 17 is the U.S.S. Dauntless – a mysterious ship that the crew of the U.S.S. Voyager encountered thousands of light years from home in the Delta Quadrant.

    At first glance, the Dauntless was an advanced Starfleet vessel, fitted with a Quantum Slipstream drive, which could bring the crew home in a matter of months. The reality turned out to be rather more sinister...

    The Official Starships Collection is available in select retailers and by subscription. See the current ships below or visit www.startrek-starships.com for more information.

    For more information, visit www.startrek-starships.com.

