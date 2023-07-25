Published May 11, 2012
FIRST LOOK: Enterprise Shuttle Service
FIRST LOOK: Enterprise Shuttle Service
Bye Bye Robot is back with their latest Star Trek poster, “Enterprise Shuttle Service,” by famed illustrator Steve Thomas. Styled like the pre-war WPA posters of the 1930s, the poster depicts the planet-scape of Cestus III, familiar to fans of the TOS episode “Arena,” with the shuttlecraft Galileo sweeping over the planet’s craggy surface. Beckoning cadets to sign up for Starfleet’s Shuttle Crew Service, the piece also includes the phrase, “Explore new worlds. Seek out new life. Support tourism in the Federation.”“We’re extremely excited to be working with Steve Thomas,” says Bye Bye Robot co-founder Charity Wood. “His work has been established with other sci-fi franchises and we believe that Steve brings a wonderful and unique style to the Star Trek universe.”
“Enterprise Shuttle Service” will be available for purchase starting today at www.byebyerobot.com, priced at $25 each, plus shipping. It measures 16x24 inches and is produced on heavyweight, 100-percent acid-free paper. Also available will be a vinyl die-cut sticker of the shuttle, as seen in the poster. Fans can look for the poster at this month’s Comicpalooza in Houston and at Creation Entertainment’s Official Star Trek Convention, in Las Vegas, in August.
Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about further additions to the Bye Bye Robot line of fine art prints and posters.