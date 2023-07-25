FIRST LOOK: Enterprise Shuttle Service

Bye Bye Robot is back with their latest Star Trek poster, “Enterprise Shuttle Service,” by famed illustrator Steve Thomas. Styled like the pre-war WPA posters of the 1930s, the poster depicts the planet-scape of Cestus III, familiar to fans of the TOS episode “Arena,” with the shuttlecraft Galileo sweeping over the planet’s craggy surface. Beckoning cadets to sign up for Starfleet’s Shuttle Crew Service, the piece also includes the phrase, “Explore new worlds. Seek out new life. Support tourism in the Federation.”“We’re extremely excited to be working with Steve Thomas,” says Bye Bye Robot co-founder Charity Wood. “His work has been established with other sci-fi franchises and we believe that Steve brings a wonderful and unique style to the Star Trek universe.”