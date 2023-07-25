FIRST LOOK: Enterprise Refit Desktop Replica

Quantum Mechanix, which offers a wide range of Star Trek-themed products ranging from Tribbles to a Romulan Bird-of-Prey plush toy to dazzling screen-accurate collectibles including ships and props, will soon add a metal Enterprise Refit desktop replica to its line. And StarTrek.com is pleased to offer an exclusive First Look at the metal Enterprise Refit desktop replica, which will stand more than 4 inches high, measure about 8.5 inches long and be cast in metal alloy.