Published Jul 11, 2014
FIRST LOOK: Enterprise Refit Desktop Replica
Quantum Mechanix, which offers a wide range of Star Trek-themed products ranging from Tribbles to a Romulan Bird-of-Prey plush toy to dazzling screen-accurate collectibles including ships and props, will soon add a metal Enterprise Refit desktop replica to its line. And StarTrek.com is pleased to offer an exclusive First Look at the metal Enterprise Refit desktop replica, which will stand more than 4 inches high, measure about 8.5 inches long and be cast in metal alloy.
Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the metal Enterprise Refit desktop replica, and for news about future QMx products.