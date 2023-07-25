FIRST LOOK: Eaglemoss's Newest Ships

The renderings serve as the basis for the creation of the die-cast models themselves, painstakingly reproduced under the supervision of Star Trek expert Ben Robinson and officially authorized by CBS Studios.

The first thing fans might notice about the ships in this special collection is the large size, on average 8”-10” from bow to stern. Incredibly detailed, each is cast in a specially formulated metallic resin and hand painted for accuracy.

Each ship also comes with a display base, plus an exclusive collector's magazine featuring behind-the-scenes info, original design sketches and a breakdown of technology on board. To learn more about the collection, visit HeroCollector.com/StarTrekDiscovery.

Fans who subscribe to the collection enjoy special savings and a host of exclusives. Scheduled for release at the end of January, the first ship in the collection – the U.S.S. Shenzhou NCC-1227 – is available to subscribers for only $9.95 with free shipping.

Additional models – including the iconic U.S.S. Discovery NCC-1031 – will then ship monthly for the special subscriber’s price of only $44.95 each (20% off the standard retail price), also with free shipping. Subscribers are also entitled to free gifts worth over $100 and may cancel their subscriptions at any time. Full details may be found at Star Trek Discovery Starships.

Fans who’d like to purchase their favorite ships individually may do so either online at the Eaglemoss Star Trek Shop or at their local comic book shop for the regular price of $54.95 each.