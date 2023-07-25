Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published Feb 19, 2018

    FIRST LOOK: DS9 25 & To Boldly Go Pins

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Hot on the heels of their popular Star Trek: Discovery Episode Pin Set collection, FanSets is taking pre-orders on their brand-new "Star Trek DS9 25th Anniversary" and “To Boldly Go” pins. The DS9 pin features the words Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and the 25 within the Starfleet delta, and the "To Boldly Go" pin is shaped like an old-school television, with the "screen" showing the words "To Boldly Go... Where No Man Has Gone Before" along with the U.S.S. Enterprise in orbit around a planet.

    The DS9 pin is priced at $12.95.

    The To Boldly Go pin will cost $9.95.

    Delivery is expected third or fourth week of March.

    Go to https://fansets.com/collections/star-trek to pre-order the new pins and to check out the full FanSets line of Star Trek pins.

