Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Feb 8, 2018

    FIRST LOOK: Discovery's "Will You Take My Hand?"

    FIRST LOOK: Discovery's "Will You Take My Hand?"

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The first-season finale of Star Trek: Discovery is titled "Will You Take My Hand?" and it's set to air this weekend. In episode #15, with Georgiou at the helm of the plan to end the Klingon war once and for all, the U.S.S. Discovery crew struggles to fathom and tolerate her hostile tactics. Memories of past hardships are rekindled within Burnham.

    Check out just-released photos from "Will You Take My Hand?":

    Behind-the-scenes of Star Trek: Discovery

    Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green)

    Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman)

    Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh)

    Sarek (James Frain) and Saru (Doug Jones)

    Michael Burnham

    Michael Burnham and Sarek

    Sarek

    Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 are also available on the Pluto TV Star Trek channel in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Discovery is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top