FIRST LOOK: Discovery's "Will You Take My Hand?"

The first-season finale of Star Trek: Discovery is titled "Will You Take My Hand?" and it's set to air this weekend. In episode #15, with Georgiou at the helm of the plan to end the Klingon war once and for all, the U.S.S. Discovery crew struggles to fathom and tolerate her hostile tactics. Memories of past hardships are rekindled within Burnham.

Check out just-released photos from "Will You Take My Hand?":