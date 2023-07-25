Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Jan 23, 2018

    FIRST LOOK: Discovery's "What's Past Is Prologue"

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    "What’s Past Is Prologue” is the title of this weekend's original episode of Star Trek: Discovery, and new photos have just been released. In the episode, Lorca plans to move forward with a coup against the Emperor, propelling Burnham to make a quick decision to save not only herself, but the U.S.S. Discovery.

    The episode is the show’s 13th installment. Check out the photos below:

    Captain Lorca (Jason Isaacs)

    Lt. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp)

    Captain Lorca

    Emperor Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) & Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green)

    Michael Burnham

    Michael Burnham & Captain Lorca

    Emperor Georgiou

