Published Jan 23, 2018
FIRST LOOK: Discovery's "What's Past Is Prologue"
"What’s Past Is Prologue” is the title of this weekend's original episode of Star Trek: Discovery, and new photos have just been released. In the episode, Lorca plans to move forward with a coup against the Emperor, propelling Burnham to make a quick decision to save not only herself, but the U.S.S. Discovery.
The episode is the show’s 13th installment. Check out the photos below:
Captain Lorca
Michael Burnham
Michael Burnham & Captain Lorca
Emperor Georgiou