FIRST LOOK: Discovery's "Vaulting Ambition"

"Vaulting Ambition" is the title of this weekend's original episode of Star Trek: Discovery, and new photos have just been released. In the episode, Burnham heads to the I.S.S. Charon with a special "gift" for the Emperor. With the help of an unexpected source, Stamets gains clarity while trapped inside the mycelial network. And Saru asks for L’Rell’s help.

The episode is the show’s 12th episode. Check out the photos below: