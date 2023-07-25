Published Jan 18, 2018
FIRST LOOK: Discovery's "Vaulting Ambition"
FIRST LOOK: Discovery's "Vaulting Ambition"
"Vaulting Ambition" is the title of this weekend's original episode of Star Trek: Discovery, and new photos have just been released. In the episode, Burnham heads to the I.S.S. Charon with a special "gift" for the Emperor. With the help of an unexpected source, Stamets gains clarity while trapped inside the mycelial network. And Saru asks for L’Rell’s help.
The episode is the show’s 12th episode. Check out the photos below:
Emperor Georgiou
Emperor Georgiou & Captain Lorca
Emperor Georgiou & Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green)
Emperor Georgiou
Captain Lorca
Emperor Georgiou & Michael Burnham
Emperor Georgiou & Michael Burnham
Cadet Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Lt. Stamets (Anthony Rapp) & First Officer Saru (Doug Jones)
Star Trek: Discovery airs Sunday nights on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series airs on Mondays on Netflix in the rest of the world.