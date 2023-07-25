Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Jan 18, 2018

    FIRST LOOK: Discovery's "Vaulting Ambition"

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    "Vaulting Ambition" is the title of this weekend's original episode of Star Trek: Discovery, and new photos have just been released. In the episode, Burnham heads to the I.S.S. Charon with a special "gift" for the Emperor. With the help of an unexpected source, Stamets gains clarity while trapped inside the mycelial network. And Saru asks for L’Rell’s help.

    The episode is the show’s 12th episode. Check out the photos below:

    Emperor Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh)

    Captain Lorca (Jason Isaacs)

    Emperor Georgiou

    Emperor Georgiou & Captain Lorca

    Emperor Georgiou & Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green)

    Emperor Georgiou

    Captain Lorca

    Emperor Georgiou & Michael Burnham

    Emperor Georgiou & Michael Burnham

    Cadet Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Lt. Stamets (Anthony Rapp) & First Officer Saru (Doug Jones)

    Star Trek: Discovery airs Sunday nights on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series airs on Mondays on Netflix in the rest of the world.

