FIRST LOOK: Discovery & Shenzhou Studio-Scale Models

Star Trek created a generation of fans by inspiring the imagination for technology’s future. From The Original Series to Discovery, the starships and their tech have been just as pivotal to the story as each series’ memorable characters. Their stories were told through the interactions of the crew and the ultimate success (or demise) of the ships that navigated them through the episodes and movies.

Now, a new line of collectible studio-scale filming models from ANOVOS is set to tell the story of these starships in never-before seen detail, not only from without, but from within. Using digital assets for the Discovery and Shenzou provided directly from the show’s production team, ANOVOS' core engineers took these ships’ specifically-focused areas of interest and engineered the internal architecture, which were then given life via 3D printing and integrated with lights.

U.S.S Discovery NCC-1031