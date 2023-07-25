Published Feb 11, 2018
FIRST LOOK: Discovery & Shenzhou Studio-Scale Models
Star Trek created a generation of fans by inspiring the imagination for technology’s future. From The Original Series to Discovery, the starships and their tech have been just as pivotal to the story as each series’ memorable characters. Their stories were told through the interactions of the crew and the ultimate success (or demise) of the ships that navigated them through the episodes and movies.
Now, a new line of collectible studio-scale filming models from ANOVOS is set to tell the story of these starships in never-before seen detail, not only from without, but from within. Using digital assets for the Discovery and Shenzou provided directly from the show’s production team, ANOVOS' core engineers took these ships’ specifically-focused areas of interest and engineered the internal architecture, which were then given life via 3D printing and integrated with lights.
U.S.S Discovery NCC-1031
Measures 36.9" x 15.2" x 3.6" with automotive-grade paints applied, using a multi-layer process to achieve an Aztec panel effect.
The body is composed of polymer resin with steel reinforcement and replicated directly from the screen-used digital assets.
Includes over 180 LED lights (powered by a 12V source) with a single-channel remote and active illumination in Impulse Engines, Formation and Anti-Collision Lights.
Features a shuttle bay complete with shuttlecraft, along with removable panels to expose engineering elements and crew quarters. The model sits on a custom-cut Discovery Delta display stand, composed of machined aircraft aluminum and steel (total display height 8”) and is packaged in wooden prop box lined with convoluted foam.
U.S.S Shenzhou NCC-1227
Measures 26.6" x 16" x 4.6" with automotive-grade paints applied, using a multi-layer process to achieve N Aztec panel effect.
The body is composed of polymer resin with steel reinforcement and replicated directly from the screen-used digital assets.
Includes over 160 LED lights (powered by a 12V source) with a single channel remote and active illumination in Impulse Engines, Formation and Anti-Collision Lights.
Features a shuttle bay complete with shuttlecraft, along with removable panels to expose engineering elements and crew quarters. The model sits on a custom-cut Discovery Delta display stand, composed of machined aircraft aluminum and steel (total display height 8”) and is packaged in wooden prop box lined with convoluted foam.
Each ship is manufactured in the U.S.A and hand-crafted to order through a combination of 3D printing, electronics and conventional mold-and-cast. Due to the immense complexity and build time for each piece, orders will be taken in waves - with a maximum of three (3) waves - with the total production time estimated at 90 days.
The Discovery will cost $9,000, while the Shenzhou will be priced at $8,000. Both products are eligible for payment plan options. Visit ANOVOS.com to order.