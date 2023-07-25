Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Jan 17, 2018

    FIRST LOOK: Discovery Episodic Pins

    FIRST LOOK: Discovery Episodic Pins

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Pins 9, 10 and 11 in FanSets' Star Trek: Discovery Episode Pin Set collection are... Kol/Burnham from "Into the Forest I Go," Captain Tilly from "Despite Yourself" and Mirror Sarek from "The Wolf Inside."

    The Star Trek: Discovery Episode Pin set, as reported previously, will include a total of 16 pins, specifically 15 episodic pins and an exclusive “Season 1 Pass Holder” pin. Every pin notes the season, episode number and episode title. After each new episode airs, EpisodePins.com will be updated with an image of that episode-specific pin. The pins measure approximately 2 -2 ¼” square in size and feature a key person, ship, alien or item from each episode. As a special bonus, the first episode pin is an oversized 3” x 3” pin that celebrates the launch of latest chapter in the Star Trek saga.

    Check out the pins that have been released so far:

    Go to EpisodePins.com to order your Limited Edition Star Trek: Discovery Episode Pin set.

    Star Trek: Discovery airs Sunday nights on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series airs on Mondays on Netflix in the rest of the world.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top