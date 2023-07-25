FIRST LOOK: Discovery Episodic Pins

Pins 9, 10 and 11 in FanSets' Star Trek: Discovery Episode Pin Set collection are... Kol/Burnham from "Into the Forest I Go," Captain Tilly from "Despite Yourself" and Mirror Sarek from "The Wolf Inside."

The Star Trek: Discovery Episode Pin set, as reported previously, will include a total of 16 pins, specifically 15 episodic pins and an exclusive “Season 1 Pass Holder” pin. Every pin notes the season, episode number and episode title. After each new episode airs, EpisodePins.com will be updated with an image of that episode-specific pin. The pins measure approximately 2 -2 ¼” square in size and feature a key person, ship, alien or item from each episode. As a special bonus, the first episode pin is an oversized 3” x 3” pin that celebrates the launch of latest chapter in the Star Trek saga.

Check out the pins that have been released so far:

Go to EpisodePins.com to order your Limited Edition Star Trek: Discovery Episode Pin set.

Star Trek: Discovery airs Sunday nights on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series airs on Mondays on Netflix in the rest of the world.