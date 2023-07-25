FIRST LOOK: Discovery: Drastic Measures Novel Out in February

The Star Trek: Discovery literary saga will continue in February with the release of Star Trek: Discovery: Drastic Measures. It's written by Dayton Ward, a Trek veteran whose previous books include Hearts and Minds, Legacies: Book #3: Purgatory's Key, Vanguard: Declassified, Seekers: Point of Diversion, Typhon Pact #4: Paths of Disharmony and Starfleet Corps of Engineers: Breakdowns, among others.

Here's the synposis of Drastic Measures, direct from the publisher, Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books:

It is 2246, ten years prior to the “Battle at the Binary Stars,” and an aggressive contagion is ravaging the food supplies of the remote Federation colony Tarsus IV and the eight thousand people who call it home. Distress signals have been sent, but any meaningful assistance is weeks away. Lieutenant Commander Gabriel Lorca and a small team assigned to a Starfleet monitoring outpost are caught up in the escalating crisis, and bear witness as the colony’s governor, Adrian Kodos, employs an unimaginable solution in order to prevent mass starvation.

While awaiting transfer to her next assignment, Commander Philippa Georgiou is tasked with leading to Tarsus IV a small, hastily assembled group of first responders. It’s hoped this advance party can help stabilize the situation until more aid arrives, but Georgiou and her team discover that they're too late—Governor Kodos has already implemented his heinous strategy for extending the colony’s besieged food stores and safeguarding the community’s long-term survival.

In the midst of their rescue mission, Georgiou and Lorca must now hunt for the architect of this horrific tragedy and the man whom history will one day brand “Kodos the Executioner”...

Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books will release Star Trek: Discovery: Drastic Measures on Feb. 6, 2018, as a 400-page trade paperback priced at $16.00 in the U.S. and $22.00 in Canada. It'll also be available as an eBook and eAudio title. Go to simonandschuster.com to pre-order the adventure.