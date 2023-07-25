FIRST LOOK: Diamond Select's Star Trek VI U.S.S. Excelsior Electronic Ship

The Star Trek VI U.S.S. Excelsior Electronic Ship will warp into action this fall, and StarTrek.com has a FIRST LOOK. The Diamond Select release, sculpted by Art Asylum, will measure 16 inches long and feature film-accurate sound effects and lights, as well as an adjustable display stand. Perhaps best of all, as the video accompanying this story illustrates, fans, at the press of a button, will hear commands from the Excelsior’s distinguished captain, Hikaru Sulu. George Takei, of course, provides Sulu’s voice.