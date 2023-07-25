Published May 11, 2013
FIRST LOOK: Diamond Select's Star Trek VI U.S.S. Excelsior Electronic Ship
FIRST LOOK: Diamond Select's Star Trek VI U.S.S. Excelsior Electronic Ship
The Star Trek VI U.S.S. Excelsior Electronic Ship will warp into action this fall, and StarTrek.com has a FIRST LOOK. The Diamond Select release, sculpted by Art Asylum, will measure 16 inches long and feature film-accurate sound effects and lights, as well as an adjustable display stand. Perhaps best of all, as the video accompanying this story illustrates, fans, at the press of a button, will hear commands from the Excelsior’s distinguished captain, Hikaru Sulu. George Takei, of course, provides Sulu’s voice.
Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about The Star Trek VI U.S.S. Excelsior Electronic Ship, which will sell for about $60.