    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Sep 7, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Diamond Select's Seven Of Nine Statue

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Seven of Nine always made assimilation look good and now, with their new Femme Fatales Star Trek Seven of Nine PVC Statue, Diamond Select Toys makes it look better than ever. The Seven of Nine statue, which kicks off DST’s new line of Star Trek Femme Fatales, captures the essence of Jeri Ryan’s cybernetically enhanced character from Star Trek: Voyager. The statue stands nine inches tall and comes packaged in a window box.

    The Femme Fatales Star Trek Seven of Nine PVC Statue costs $45 and is in stores now. Visit Comicshoplocator.com to find a shop near you.

