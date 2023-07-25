Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Generations

    Published Sep 13, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Diamond Select Toys' Battle-Damaged Enterprise B

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The U.S.S. Enterprise-1701-B took a direct hit from the Nexus energy ribbon in Star Trek: Generations, and now Diamond Select Toys, with a design assist from Art Asylum, recreates that moment with a Star Trek Electronic Battle-Damaged Enterprise B. StarTrek.com has a First Look at the upcoming product, which will be available in early 2014. The ship, set to measure 16 inches long, will include an adjustable display stand and will come packaged in a “Try Me” box that allows customers to test the sounds and movie-accurate lights.

    Diamond Select Toys’ Star Trek Electronic Battle-Damaged Enterprise B will cost approximately $60. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details.

