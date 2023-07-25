FIRST LOOK: Diamond Select Toys' Battle-Damaged Enterprise B

The U.S.S. Enterprise-1701-B took a direct hit from the Nexus energy ribbon in Star Trek: Generations, and now Diamond Select Toys, with a design assist from Art Asylum, recreates that moment with a Star Trek Electronic Battle-Damaged Enterprise B. StarTrek.com has a First Look at the upcoming product, which will be available in early 2014. The ship, set to measure 16 inches long, will include an adjustable display stand and will come packaged in a “Try Me” box that allows customers to test the sounds and movie-accurate lights.