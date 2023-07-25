Published Nov 7, 2014
FIRST LOOK: Diamond Select TNG Lt. Worf Action Figure
Diamond Select Toys has given StarTrek.com a First Look at its upcoming Star Trek: The Next Generation Lt. Worf Action Figure. Depicting the Klingon at his fiercest, the figure will come with extra arms, weapons and hairstyles, allowing fans to customize him in a variety of iconic poses. The product will also feature a diorama base that is compatible with the previous Star Trek Select release, Captain Jean-Luc Picard.
The Star Trek: The Next Generation Lt. Worf Action Figure will boast display-ready Select packaging, with spine artwork for shelf reference. The product will cost $24.99 and will be available in Spring 2015. Visit www.diamondselecttoys.com to pre-order.